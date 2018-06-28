Mount Washburn To Close For The Season

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The popular Mount Washburn Trails from Dunraven Pass and Chittenden Road will close this summer for the remainder of the season. Located north of Canyon Junction, the trails and trailhead parking lot closures will go into effect around the beginning of July (the date will be announced when known).

These closures are necessary for public safety during important projects:

Construction will occur at the historic Mount Washburn Fire Lookout to improve park telecommunications services in developed areas. Contractors will build a three-sided antenna mounting structure and repair rock walls and surfaces around the lookout, reduce the number of antennas attached to its exterior, and complete concrete preservation work in and outside of the structure.

Windows in the lookout, damaged in a storm this winter, will be replaced.

The park’s trail crew will rebuild rock walls along the Dunraven Pass switchbacks using heavy equipment and rehabilitate other portions of the trail. Explosive work may occur.

Please plan accordingly. Find updated trail status on the park website and at visitor centers.

Yellowstone has more than 900 miles of hiking trails. In lieu of Mount Washburn, consider hiking Bunsen Peak near Mammoth Hot Springs, Purple Mountain north of Madison Junction, or Avalanche Peak along the East Entrance Road.