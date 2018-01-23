Mountain Lion Hunt Area 12 is Closed

GREEN RIVER— The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is alerting mountain lion hunters that hunt area 12, the Flaming Gorge Area, closed this morning at 6 a.m.

Mountain lion hunt area 12 is south of Interstate 80, west of Bitter Creek Road (County Road 19) and east of Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Most mountain lion hunt areas have a mortality limit. A mountain lion hunt area closes as soon as the limit is filled or when the season ends, whichever comes first. It is the hunter’s responsibility to call the mountain lion mortality limit hotline at: 1-800-264-1280 before going hunting to check the status of a hunt area. The hotline is operable 24 hours a day.

Other laws and regulations pertaining to mountain lion hunting can be found in the 2017-2018 mountain lion hunting regulations, which are available at Game and Fish regional offices, most local license agents, and the Game and Fish website at https://wgfd.wyo.gov For more information go to the website or call the Game and Fish Green River Region Office at 1-800-843-8096.