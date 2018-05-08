Mountain Snow Melt And Upcoming Rainfall Could Cause Some Flooding Concerns





From the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Afternoon temperatures at the 9,000 foot elevation are expected to be in the upper 50’s to near 60 Tuesday and Wednesday–cooling to the middle 40’s by Friday afternoon. Morning temperatures at 9,000 foot elevation will be near the frost temperature of 37 Wednesday and Thursday–cooling near 30 by Friday morning.

Advertisement

Scattered rain showers are expected over the higher terrain Friday afternoon through late Friday night. Precipitation amounts are forecasted to be around a half and inch with local amounts as high as three quarters of an inch. Rain is expected to change over to mostly snow by early Saturday morning.

Advertisement

After four to five days of active snowmelt runoff coupled with a rain showers by the end of the week, several streams and creeks may rise to near bankfull conditions Friday night into early Saturday morning. Only minor flooding of low lying areas is possible with the higher flows Friday night into Saturday morning.

Much cooler basin temperatures for the weekend and into early next week will drastically slow down the amount of snowmelt runoff across the region.