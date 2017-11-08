Mountain View Buffalos To Face Glenrock Herders For 2A State Finals

The number 1West ranked Mountain View Buffalos will make the trip east to Laramie this Friday as they take on the number 1East ranked Glenrock Herders for the 2A State Title.

The Buffalos head into Fridays matchup coming off a 45 point blowout over the Wheatland Bulldogs in the Semi-Final Round.

The Buffalos head into Laramie with the second best 2A offense in the state, just behind their State Finals opponent the Glenrock Herders. Averaging 343.3 yards per game and a total 3,433 total yards on the season. The Buffalos offense is lead by Sophomore Kimball Madsen who sits tenth in the state in All-Purpose Offense with an average of 149.3 yards per game and a season total of 1,493 yards.

Sophomore Briggen Bluemel is another crucial part of the Buffalos offense as he sits second in All-Purpose offense for the team with an average of 141.3 yards per game and a total of 1,413 yards on the season.

When asked about the offense, Head Coach Brent Walk said that he is more than proud of his team. He feels that the focus point of the team all season has been to make sure they are getting better day by day.

On the defensive Side of the ball, the Buffalos sit first in class 2A in team defense only allowing an average of 213.5 defensive yards per game. The Buffalos defense has forced a season total of 30 turnovers. The defense is lead by Senior Jason Stoddard and Junior Colby Rees. Stoddard currently leads the state class 2A in individual defense averaging 9.6 tackles per game and a season total of 72 solo tackles.

Rees is second in the state currently in Class 2A in individual defense averaging 9.6 tackles per game and a season total of 56 solo tackles.

Coach Walk said that his teams goal has been to make steady improvements throughout the season and that he feels his team has done that 100%. He is also very confident that his defense has the ability to stop Glenrock’s run game.

Kick off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.