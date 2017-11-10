Mountain View Plays For 2A Football Title Today

The Mountain View Buffalos will put on the pads on more time this season as they take on the Glennrock Herders at noon today, in Laramie, for the Class 2A Football State Championship.

The Buffalos enter the game at 8-2 on the season while the Herders come into today’s contest with a 9-1 record. Both teams were the top seeds from their respective conferences.

Mountain View won their last 2A Football Championship in 2014 while Glennrock’s last 2A Football Championship was in 2008. The last time these two teams met in the title game was 1958 when Glennrock defeated Mountain View in the 8-Man Football title game.