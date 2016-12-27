Mountain West Conference Basketball Starts Wednesday & Thursday

The preseason is done and now it’s on to conference play for both men’s and women’s basketball team in the Mountain West Conference. The Wyoming Cowboys (10-3) open play on Wednesday at home against Air Force (7-6). The men are undefeated this season in the AA. Like the Cowboy football team, Cowboy basketball is raising some eyebrows. They were predicted by the preseason poll to finish the 10th in conference play but had the second best preseason record.

The Cowgirls (8-3) also are coming off a good preseason, were predicted to finish eighth in conference play. The ladies will kick off conference play at Air Force on Thursday.

Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls/Air Force games will be heard on 1360 KRKK. Wednesday’s men’s game at 7:00 pm, pregame at 6:30. The Cowgirls also at 7:00 pm tipoff and pregame at 6:30. Teh games are also streamed at 1360 KRKK.com

Here are the non-conference record of Mountain West teams:

Men (Preseason Prediction)

Nevada 11-2 (2)

Wyoming 10-3 (10)

Fresno State 8-4 (4)

San Diego State 8-4 (1)

Boise State 7-4 (5)

San Jose State 7-4 (11)

Colorado State 8-5 (7)

New Mexico 7-5 (3)

Utah State 6-5 (6)

Air Force 7-6 (9)

UNLV 7-6 (8)

Woman

Boise State 10-1 (2)

UNLV 9-3 (4)

Wyoming 8-3 (8)

Colorado State 8-4 (1)

Fresno State 7-4 (3)

Utah State 7-4 (9)

Nevada 6-5 (10)

New Mexico 4-6 (6)

San Diego State 4-6 (7)

San Jose State 3-9 (5)

Air Force 2-8 (11)