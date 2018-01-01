Mountain West Conference Ends Bowl Season At 3-3

Today the NCAA College Football Playoffs begin with Georgia meeting Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and Alabama taking on Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The winners will meet next Monday in college footballs national championship game.

2017 saw the Mountain West Conference send six teams to post season bowl games including the Wyoming Cowboys. As a conference the MWC went 3-3 in bowl games.

Here are the 2017 MWC bowl results:

Las Vegas Bowl – Boise State 38 – Oregon 28

Gildan New Mexico Bowl – Marshall 31 – Colorado State 28

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Wyoming 37 – Central Michigan 14

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl – Army 42 – San Diego State 35

Hawai’i Bowl – Fresno State 33 – Houston 27

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl – New Mexico State 26 – Utah State 20