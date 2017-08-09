Movie in the Park Events in Green River and Rock Springs Friday

Rock Springs an Green River will both host Movie in the Park events on Friday.

The Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency will play the live action Beauty and the Beast movie beginning at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) on Friday, August 11th at Centennial Park in Green River.

The Civic Center and City of Rock Sprigs will play the movie Moana at dusk on Friday, August 11th at Bunning Park in Rock Springs.

People of all ages are invited to attend these free events.

Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, bug spray, and snacks, and enjoy a night in the fresh air.

Concessions/vendors will be available at each location.