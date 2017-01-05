Latest

So How Much Snow Did We Get?

January 5, 2017

Here are some snow totals from around the area as reported by the National Weather Service.  The following snowfall totals listed occurred between January 3rd and 6 am on January 5th.

Location                      Snowfall

Rock Springs…          6 to 11 inches.

Green River…            6 to 10 inches.

Buckboard Marina…8 inches.

Farson…                     6 inches.

Wamsutter…             6 inches.

Airport

Dubois…                    5 inches.

Lander…                    2 inches.

Riverton Airport…   1.8 inches.

Shoshoni…                0.7 inches.

Thermopolis…          1 inch.

Buffalo…                    0.5 inches.

Star Valley Ranch… 13 inches.

Alpine…                     13 inches.

Afton…                       11.4 inches.

Casper…                     1.5 inches.

Cody…                        0.6 inches.

Powell…                     0.3 inches.

Pinedale…                 3.7 inches.

 

Grand Targhee –

Chief Joseph…         9 inches.

Jackson Hole –

Rendezvous Bowl… 6.5 inches.

Snow King…               5 inches.

Jackson…                   4.3 inches.

Yellowstone

East Entrance…      1 inch.

