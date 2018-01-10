Muley Fanatics Foundation Hosting Open House Tonight

The Muley Fanatics Foundation is hosting a free Open House. The event is free and open to the public.

The Open House will take place at 5:30 p.m. today at the Muley Fanatic Foundation Office located at 520 Wilkes Dr. #1 in Green River, Wyoming.

The Foundation will be discussing the wildlife license plate bill and how you can help move the bill forward. Representative Stan Blake, as well as other state representatives, will be in attendance.

If passed the creation and sale of the license plate will generate revenue to be used to fund traditional overpasses, underpasses, wildlife friendly fencing and/or fencing modifications and other projects to reduce conflicts between wildlife and motorists.

There will be lite snacks and beverages provided.