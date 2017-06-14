Muley Fanatics To Host Flag Day Open House

The Muley Fanatics Foundation is hosting a Flag Day Open House. The event is free and open to the public.

The Open House will take place from 5-7 p.m. today at the Muley Fanatic Foundation Office located at 520 Wilkes Dr. #1 in Green River, Wyoming.

The Foundation will be discussing the status of the D.E.E.R. Project, Support for Public Lands, a status update for the RMP being developed in the Little Mountain area.

BSA Troop 312 out of Green River will be holding a flag presentation at 6 p.m.

There will be Free Food, Beverages and Door Prizes.