Multiple Auto Burglaries Reported in Green River

The Green River Police Department has responded to multiple reports of auto burglaries since Thanksgiving.

At least six separate auto burglaries involving nine vehicles have been reported to GRPD since Friday morning.

Reports include locations on W Flaming Gorge Way, W Railroad Ave., E 4th Street, S Center Street, W 4th Street, and Kit Carson Drive. At least three of the incidents involved vehicles which were unlocked. The police report did not indicate if the doors were locked in the remaining auto burglary incidents.

Anyone who is a victim of an auto burglary or any crime is asked to contact local law enforcement.

