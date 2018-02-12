Murder Trial Continues In Sweetwater County

Day four is in the books for an ongoing murder trial in Sweetwater County.

Bradley Fairbourn, 20 of Draper, Utah, is currently on trial facing charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree for the stabbing death of Naisha Story and a knife attack on Natalia Arce on June 23, 2016.

Testimony today included several law enforcement officers and a blood spatter expert from the Rock Springs Police Department.

Tomorrow, the court is expected to hear testimony from the lead detective on the case and another witness before the prosecution rests its case in chief and the defense presents its case.

Defense Attorney Rob Oldham previously told the jury that Fairbourn will take the stand in his own defense.