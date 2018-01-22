Museum Announces Quilt Exhibit

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently announced the opening of “Many Mini Quilts!”, a collaborative exhibit with the Sweetwater County Quilters Guild. The Quilters Guild proposed the exhibit to the museum after a successful private event where the museum showcased historic quilts from their collections. The quilts in this exhibit are products from the Quilters Guild’s mini quilt challenge.

The exhibit will be open to the public at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River from February 1 to February 28, 2018. There will be a grand opening with extended hours on Thursday, February 1st from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit includes displays of miniature quilts and brief stories behind their creation. Admission to the museum is free.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is a component unit of Sweetwater County government, which exists to preserve and present the heritage of Sweetwater County. The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. For information call (307) 872-6435 or email info@sweetwatermuseum.org. Information can also be obtained at their website www.sweetwatermuseum.org and on Facebook.