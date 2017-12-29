Music For Vets Concert In Green River

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River is hosting a Music For Vets Concert to benefit local veterans.

The show beings at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 6th with an entrance fee of $10. All ages are welcome to attend. The event takes place at the American Legion at 38 N. Center Street in Green River.

Bands include Nick from October Rage, YT and Tone the Melodic Monster, Chuck and Amy, Az-Iz, Morgan Whitney, Filthy Sweet, Zamtrip and Scarlet Canary.

The event was organized by Zamtrip. All performers are donating their time for the event. The bands are from Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Wisconsin and Australia.

This is the 4th annual Music for Vets event. All proceeds go to local veteran relief.