It’s The MWC #1 UNLV vs. #2 UW, Today In Laramie

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming women’s basketball team wraps up the weekend today by hosting the league leading UNLV Lady Rebels. The game is set for a 2:00 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls enter the contest 15-7 overall with an 8-3 conference record after a 64-46 victory against Utah State on Wednesday night. The Lady Rebels enter the contest with 14-8 mark overall and 9-2 in league action.

This will be the 46th meeting between the two schools. The Lady Rebels lead the series 23-22. The last time the two teams met was January 25, 2017 with UNLV coming away with a 51-46 victory.