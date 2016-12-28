MWC Men’s Conference Basketball Play Starts Up Tonight.

The Mountain West Conference basketball season starts up tonight with a full slate of games. The Wyoming Cowboys will play host to Air Force tonight at the AA. The Pokes come into the game with a 10-3 pre-conference mark while Air Force went 7-6. Tipoff at 7:00 on 1360 KRKK with the pregame at 6:30 pm. The game can also be streamed on line at 1360KRKK.com.
Here is the rest of the MWC men’s schedule for tonight:
Boise State at Utah State, Fresno State at New Mexico, San Jose State at Nevada and UNLV at Colorado State.
