Names of Rescued Snowmobilers Released

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two snowmobilers who were rescued yesterday morning after getting stuck in a steep drainage on Sunday.

Corey Jensen, 35 of Boulder, Wyoming, and Clayton Wallace, 48 of Pinedale, Wyoming, were located yesterday morning after one of the men was finally able to ride his snowmachine out of the drainage after numerous failed attempts on Sunday and Monday.

Once out of the drainage, he located members of Tip Top Search and Rescue who were in the area searching for the missing men.

While stuck in the drainage, the men survived by siphoning gas from one of the snowmachines to keep a fire going. The men were prepared and has resources with them to sustain themselves for two nights in sub-zero temperatures.

Jensen and Wallace were reportedly uninjured and refused medical treatment.