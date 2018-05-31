Nance Jr. Set to Make NBA Title Run with Cavs Tonight

LARAMIE, Wyo. (May 31, 2018) – Former Cowboy Larry Nance Jr. will look to bring an NBA Title to his hometown team as the Cleveland Cavaliers open the NBA Finals tonight against Golden State. Nance Jr., who was traded to Cleveland from the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season is the first Poke to be a part of an NBA Finals team since Tim Breaux did so during the Houston Rockets title run in 1995.

Nance Jr. averages 15 minutes per game off the bench in the playoffs. He adds 4.6 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per night. During the 16 game playoff run, Nance Jr. is shooting 76 percent from the field. He had a tremendous game off the bench in game six against the Celtics with 10 points, seven rebounds and went a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.

Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards went to Cleveland to watch one of the games of the Eastern Conference Finals and got to visit with Nance Jr. after the game.

“I’m extremely proud of Larry and the work he put in to get to this point in his career,” Edwards said. “To see him in a successful situation means a lot for us as a coaching staff. Being at home and playing for the same team as his father helps in the sense of the success piece.”

Former Cowboy Fennis Dembo won an NBA Championship with the Detroit Pistons in 1989. Other former Pokes to win NBA crowns were Flynn Robinson with the Lakers in 1972 and John Pilch with the Minneapolis Lakers in 1952.

Game one of the NBA Finals starts tonight at 7 p.m. MT on ABC.