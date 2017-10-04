National Geographic’s Mark Jenkins Presents At WWCC Today

Award winning National Geographic photojournalist and author Mark Jenkins, will give a presentation on the modern lives of Tibetans and Chinese at Western Wyoming Community College today at 7 p.m.

Jenkins’ presentation called “Tea, Trade & Tyranny – Tibet and China Over Time” explores the complex relations between the two countries for 1500 years. Wars have been fought, treaties signed, then ignored in the next conquest. But regardless of their political standing there has always been trade. In his presentation, Jenkins takes the audience on a journey down the forgotten Tea Horse Road.

For almost 1000 years there was a stone-paved road that connected Ya’an, the tea-growing capital of Sichuan province, with Lhasa, the 12,000-foot high capital of Tibet. Tea was essential to daily life in Tibet, and China’s feudal kingdoms needed war horses. For centuries China and Tibet were on equal footing, but the ascendancy of China in the second half of the 20th century has devastated Tibet and Tibetan culture.

Mark Jenkins is a critically acclaimed author and internationally recognized journalist. Jenkins covers geopolitics, the environment and adventure for National Geographic. Jenkins’ writing has won numerous awards, including the Overseas Press Club Ross Award for “The Healing Fields” story about land mines in Cambodia and a National Magazine Award for photojournalism with colleague Brent Stirton for “Who Murdered the Mountain Gorillas” – both of which were the focus of previous “World to Wyoming Tours” around Wyoming.

Mark Jenkins wrote A Man’s Life: Dispatches from Dangerous Places; The Hard Way: Stories of Danger, Survival, and the Soul of Adventure; To Timbuktu: A Journey Down the Niger; and Off the Map: Bicycling Across Siberia.

In addition to working with National Geographic, Jenkins is a writer-in-residence at the University of Wyoming.

The event is free and open to the public. The community is welcome and encouraged to attend.