National High School Finals Rodeo Returning To Sweetwater County Events Complex

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The state of Wyoming just received a 4-year rotation of the National High School Finals Rodeo at the 2017 Mid-Winter Meeting of the National High School Rodeo Association.

Larry Lloyd, Executive Director of the Sweetwater Events Complex, said the rotation is a huge success for the state and the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

“We have been working diligently with the National High School Rodeo Association on a rotation between host cities for the Finals and this is a huge step forward not only for the Sweetwater Events Complex, but for the state. It is great to have this event committed to coming back to both Rock Springs and Gillette for an additional four years. It really is a huge boost to our tourism and economy state wide,” said Lloyd.

Currently the National High School Finals Rodeo will be in Gillette for 2017 and then back at the Sweetwater Events Complex in 2018 and 2019. The approved rotation would then begin in 2020 and 2021 in Lincoln Nebraska at the Lancaster Event Center then The Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyoming will host in 2022 and 2023 and then head back to the Sweetwater Events Complex, in 2024 and 2025.

Sweetwater Events Complex staff is also working with the National High School Rodeo Association on a rotation for the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo. Lloyd stated, “I feel confident that with all of our continued work to the facility and the High School Finals agreeing to a rotation that we will be able to work out a rotation on the Junior High Finals as well.”