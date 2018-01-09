National Historic Trails Interpretive Center Announces Temporary Exhibit Titled: Scratching the Surface

CASPER, Wyo. – The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center (NHTIC) announces the opening of a new temporary exhibit titled “Scratching the Surface.” The exhibit opens to the public on Tues., Jan. 9 and will be on display through Tues., Jan. 30.

The exhibit is the creation of several youth and one high school teacher from Casper who participated in a pioneer trail trek hosted by NHTIC staff to connect youth with America’s natural and cultural heritage on public lands.

The participants walked along the historic overland trails from Sweetwater Station to South Pass, Wyo. During this three day trek, participants of the trail ride raised tipis for two nights, marveled at the beauty of Wyoming landscapes, and experienced the pioneer lifestyle, if only for a brief moment in time. “Watching the students work as a team, and bond together was enjoyable to witness. At times the journey was tough and uncomfortable, but the students persevered through the end,” said BLM interpreter Jason Vlcan.

The exhibit features beautiful photographs the students took and personal quotes of the journey from the participants. “The students did an amazing job of what was asked of them! They have put together a brilliant exhibit showcasing their diverse talents and treasures,” said BLM interpreter Stacey Moore.

Along with the exhibit, students are offering a free cornhusk doll workshop on Sat., Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information regarding the exhibit, or to register for the workshop, please contact the NHTIC at (307) 261-7780.

The NHTIC is now free and current hours of operation are Tues. – Sat., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.