10-year-old dead as Tropical Storm Cindy bears down on the Gulf Coast

(Via ABC News)

A 10-year-old boy died in Alabama today after suffering an injury related to Tropical Storm Cindy, according to police.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said the boy had walked outside the waterfront condo where he and his family were staying in Fort Morgan, Alabama, and was standing only a few feet from the door when a large wave knocked a log into him around 10:30 a.m. The boy’s father was outside, but standing several feed away attending to other children.

The boy was taken inside the condo, where his father and another witness attempted to resuscitate him while another child called for medical assistance, police said.

First responders declared the boy dead on the scene, according to police. The family had been vacationing in Fort Morgan from the St. Louis, Missouri area.

Residents and government officials along the northern Gulf Coast are closely watching Tropical Storm Cindy, which the National Weather Service said could cause “life-threatening flash flooding.”

According to the latest forecast track, the slow-moving storm is expected to make landfall along the coast between Texas and Louisiana early Thursday.

A tropical storm warning was in effect along the coast from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The storm is expected to dump a total of 6 to 9 inches of rain, with as much as 12 inches in isolated spots, over southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and western portions of the Florida Panhandle through Thursday.

“This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding in these areas,” the National Weather Service said in its advisory.