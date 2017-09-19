123 arrested in St. Louis in 3rd night of protests over ex-cop’s acquittal

(Via ABC News)

St. Louis was bracing for a fourth night of demonstrations Monday, as the final arrest total in the city from the protest that began on Sunday night over last week’s acquittal of a former police officer involved in a 2011 shooting of a black motorist rose to 123 people, the city’s police said Monday evening.

After three nights of protests, more than 160 people have now been now arrested, as police have been aggressively arresting more people to curb property destruction and police assaults.

The protests began peacefully on Friday after St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson found Jason Stockley, 36, not guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. On December 20, 2011, the then-police officer shot 24-year-old Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase and crash.

Police said the demonstrations were “no longer peaceful” as of late Saturday night, and five weapons were confiscated, according to the St. Louis Police Department. At least 32 people were arrested earlier in the weekend as demonstrators blocked highways, damaged property and threw rocks at the mayor’s house and bricks at police officers, police said.

“People setting out do damage are being arrested and these criminals we’ve arrested should be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” St. Louis Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole said in a early-morning briefing on Monday.

“We’re in control. This is our city and we’re going to protect it,” he added.

An unidentified chemical was thrown on police officers and a bicycle officer was transported to the hospital with an leg injury Sunday night, police said in a statement on Twitter.

The department also tweeted images of knives, guns, masks and other types of protective gear from a “rioter” who police said was arrested.

“Today we saw again that the vast majority of protesters were nonviolent,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewsonsaid during an early morning briefing on Monday. “But for the third day in a row, the days have been calm and the nights have been destructive.”