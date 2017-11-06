26 dead, 20 injured in massacre at rural Texas church in worst mass shooting in state’s history

(Via ABC News)

At least 26 people were killed and 20 others were injured when a gunman stormed a church in rural Texas with a rifle Sunday morning, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt and the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Victims’ ages range from 5 to 72, authorities said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called today’s shooting in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, the largest mass shooting in Texas history.

The alleged shooter, a 26-year-old man, also is dead after the massacre at First Baptist Church, bringing the total number of fatalities to 27, authorities said.

The attack began at about 11:20 a.m., after a suspect was seen at a Valero gas station in Sutherland Springs, dressed in all black, the Department of Public Safety said. The suspect crossed the street to the church, got out of his vehicle and began firing at the church, authorities said.

The suspect then moved to the right side of the church and continued to fire, before entering the church and shooting more, authorities said.

As the suspect exited the church, a local resident grabbed his own rifle and engaged the suspect, after which the suspect dropped his assault-type rifle and fled, authorities said.

A citizen pursued the suspect, authorities said.

The suspect, who fled in a car, crashed and was later found dead in his vehicle in Guadalupe County, according to the sheriff and the Department of Public Safety. It’s unclear whether he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or whether he was shot by another person, officials said at a news conference Sunday afternoon at Stockdale City Hall, near the church.

The shooter was identified as Devin Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, Texas, which is about 35 miles from Sutherland Springs, federal and state law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Multiple weapons were found in Kelly’s vehicle, authorities said, adding that he had tactical-type gear and was wearing a ballistic vest.

The threat is believed to be over, Wilson County District Attorney Audrey Gossett said.

Authorities did not discuss a motive at the news conference.

The investigation into Kelly’s background is unfolding. His Facebook profile appeared to show a picture of an AR-15–style gun. The U.S. Air Force confirmed Kelley served from 2010 until his discharge, which the Department of Defense’s service verification website reports was in 2014. Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokeswoman, said records confirmed Kelley served in the logistics readiness department at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

President Donald Trump, who is in Japan, began his remarks to business leaders in Tokyo by addressing the shooting as “an act of evil” in a “place of sacred worship.”

“Together we join hands we lock arms and through the tears and through the sadness we stand strong,” Trump said.

He tweeted earlier, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas.”

“This will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain,” Abbott said at Sunday afternoon’s news conference. “We ask for God’s comfort, for God’s guidance and for God’s healing for all those who are suffering.

“As governor I ask for every mom and dad at home tonight, that you put your arm around your kid and give your kid a big hug and let them know how much you love them knowing that we support each other.”

The massacre in Texas is at least the third deadly shooting at a U.S. church in the past three years.

In June 2015, white supremacist Dylann Roof shot and killed nine black churchgoers during a Bible study at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof was sentenced to death this January.

In September 2017, a gunman allegedly stormed the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee, fatally shooting a woman in the parking lot before entering the church sanctuary, shooting and wounding six people.

Sunday morning’s shooting also is among the deadliest gun massacres in modern U.S. history.

At least 26 people were killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. That ties it with the Sandy Hook School shooting as the fourth deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Four of the top five gun massacres on the list – including the deadliest in Las Vegas just over a month ago — occurred in just the past year and a half.