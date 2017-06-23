4 Republican senators “not ready to vote” for health care bill

(Via ABC News)

On Thursday, Senate Republican leaders unveiled what they called a “discussion draft” of their long-awaited health care bill, a part of the party’s ongoing efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and the bill immediately came under fire, and not just from Democrats.

Within hours of the measure’s unveiling, four Republican senators came out in opposition to what’s being called the Better Care Reconciliation Act, jeopardizing its passage.

GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky released a joint statement saying, “Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor.”

The bloc of conservative senators oppose the bill for not going far enough in repealing Obamacare. “The current bill does not repeal Obamacare. It does not keep our promises to the American people,” Paul said in a separate statement.

Moderate Republicans were more measured but remain undecided. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told reporters she has “not yet had the opportunity to read the text of the bill, and the details really matter.”

A vote from Collins, who has been willing to break from her party, would be key to ensuring the bill’s passage.

Senate Republicans can afford to lose only two of their members to pass the bill, assuming Democrats remain united in their opposition.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., a member of Senate leadership, acknowledged that the draft would not pass in its current form.

“Right now the challenge is, how do we get to 50?” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated that he wants to get a vote before the July 4 legislative recess.

The bill’s release was met with significant opposition from Democrats and other supporters of the Affordable Care Act.

As the bill was being unveiled, a large demonstration formed outside McConnell’s office, with people in wheelchairs staging a die-in and protesters chanting that no changes be made to Medicaid. Demonstrators were physically removed by Capitol Police officers.

Congressional Democrats were forceful in their condemnation.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the Senate bill as “every bit as bad” as the American Health Care Act passed in the House.

“The president said the Senate bill needed heart. The way this bill cuts health care is heartless,” Schumer said today. “The president said the house bill was mean. The Senate bill may be meaner.”

So far, the Senate health care bill has not gotten any backing from top health or medical organizations. The American Public Health Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology released statements urging the Senate to reject the Better Care Reconciliation Act and expressed concerns over the closed-door negotiation process.