8 dead after truck plows into people in New York City in “cowardly act of terror”: Mayor

(Via ABC News)

In what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called a “cowardly act of terror,” a man driving a rental truck struck and killed eight people on a bike path Tuesday afternoon.

The sprawling crime scene runs about 10 blocks along the West Side Highway, a few blocks away from One World Trade Center.

Witness Andrew Howell said he was walking along the path when he saw a truck plow into two cyclists riding about 20 feet in front of him; he said the impact sent one of the victims straight up into the air, and the man was motionless when he landed back on the ground. The driver then continued at a high speed before crashing, Howell said.

A uniformed police officer was credited with stopping the carnage.

A suspect is in custody and was identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov [Sy-Fool-oo Say-Pov] of Tampa, Florida, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The suspect is reported to have screamed “Allahu Akbar” after the crash, and that is one reason authorities are looking at terrorism as a possible motive, sources said.

Saipov left a note saying he carried out the attack on behalf of ISIS, law enforcement officials tell ABC News.

In a press conference, New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill detailed how the incident unfolded.

O’Neill said that at 3:05 p.m., the male suspect — driving a rented Home Depot truck, according to the company — turned onto the bike and pedestrian path along the West Side Highway.

The driver then proceeded south along the path, plowing into pedestrians and cyclists alike until the vehicle reached the intersection between the bike path and Chambers Street, roughly three-quarters of a mile south.

O’Neill said that the truck “collided with a school bus” at Chambers Street, injuring two adults and two children. There are no street intersections between the point where the suspect entered and where the vehicle stopped.

From there, the suspect exited the truck, appearing to be carrying two firearms.

O’Neill said that the suspect “did make a statement when he exited the vehicle.”

The commissioner said that both the nature of the truck incident, which echoes other terror attacks globally, and “the statement [made by the suspect] has enabled us to label this a terrorist attack.”

A police officer shot the suspect in the abdomen after he exited the vehicle, and he was apprehended. He has since been transported to an undisclosed hospital.

O’Neill said that a paintball gun and pellet gun were found at the scene.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others died at a nearby hospital.

Saipov is from Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan. He entered the United States in 2010 and has since become a legal permanent resident. He has lived in Ohio, Florida and, most recently, Paterson, N.J., where he lived with his wife and three children, according to a law enforcement official.

He rented the vehicle used in the attack at a nearby Home Depot, the official said, where authorities are currently searching for leads in their investigation.

ISIS has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but according to Rita Katz of the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks the online activity of jihadist organizations, the attack “fits [the] style” of recent suspected ISIS-inspired attack throughout Europe.

New York’s annual Village Halloween Parade continued as scheduled Tuesday evening