Attorney General Sessions calls allegations of his collusion with Russia an “appalling and detestable lie” in Senate testimony

(Via ABC News)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday afternoon issued a sweeping denial of any personal involvement in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, calling accusations that he even discussed such an effort with officials from that country an “appalling and detestable lie.”

“I have never met with, or had any conversation with, any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election in the United States,” Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Further, I have no knowledge of any such conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign.”

The comments came as Sessions testified about his meetings with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak and any discussions he had with the president before former FBI director James Comey was fired.

Sessions did confirm that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to stay behind in the Oval Office for a one-on-one conversation. Comey has alleged that during that conversation Trump asked him to drop the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Sessions testified Tuesday that Comey did not inform him of of the contents of his conversation with Trump, but also confirm that shortly thereafter, Comey “expressed concern about the proper communications protocol with the White House and with the president” and asked that Sessions “prevent any future direct communication” between Trump and himself.

The attorney general explained that he met with “a senior ethics official” at the Justice Department in February as press reports emerged questioning his involvement in the investigation, given his role in Trump’s campaign. Sessions said that from that moment, until the announcement of his recusal on March 2, he “did not access any information about the investigation.”

“I have no knowledge about this investigation as it is ongoing today beyond what has been publicly reported,” said Sessions, who later explained that he never received a briefing or read the reports on the intelligence community’s conclusion that there were attempts to meddle in the election.

Sessions said that the move to step away from oversight of the probe was not because of his actions or meetings with the Russian ambassador; instead, he pointed to his position as chair of the Trump campaign’s national security committee.

“I recuse myself not because of any asserted wrongdoing or any belief that I may have been involved in any wrongdoing in the campaign, but because a Department of Justice regulation… required it,” said Sessions. “That regulation states in effect that department employees should not participate in investigations either came pain if they served as a campaign adviser.”

Although he said the president had not invoked executive privledge, Sessions refused to answer any questions about whether or not he and the president discussed the investigation into Russian tampering with the 2016 election and potential involvement by the Trump campaign in discussing in the context of diliberations leading up to Comey’s firing saying he was “not sure what was in [Trump’s] mind” when he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spoke to Trump about Comey’s firing last month.