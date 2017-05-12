Changing explanation for Comey firing, Trump says it was his decision

(Via ABC News)

Two days after firing FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump offered a pointed evaluation of Comey’s character and insisted that the determination was made before an evaluation of him by the Department of Justice.

“Look, he’s a showboat. He’s a grandstander,” said Trump in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt. “The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that. I know that. Everybody knows that. You take a look at the FBI a year ago — it was in virtual turmoil. Less than a year ago. It hasn’t recovered from that.”

Trump portrayed the decision as his alone, despite the initial administration depiction of the dismissal as one that came based on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“I was going to fire Comey,” said Trump. “My decision.”

The changing explanation of the decision to fire Comey comes amid word that Rosenstein was so upset with the White House for pinning the firing of Comey on him Wednesday that he was on the verge of resigning, an administration source told ABC News.

The White House initially said Rosenstein’s recommendation was the reason Trump fired Comey