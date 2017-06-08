Comey details “inappropriate” and “very concerning” meetings with Trump

(Via ABC News)

In a sweeping opening statement released ahead of his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, former FBI Director James Comey detailed a series of interactions with Donald Trump in which he says the president left him feeling uncomfortable and “concerned,” pressed him for “loyalty,” pushed him to clear the president’s name and drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

In the statement, Comey painted a portrait of his meetings and calls with the newly minted commander-in-chief — closed-door meetings, private dinners and phone calls in which he says Trump harped on the subject of Flynn and the Russia investigation. The interactions left him in an “awkward silence” with Trump at one point and drove him to beseech Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to allow “any further direct communication between the President and me.”

In one notable exchange, Comey described a private dinner at the White House on January 27 when Trump turned to his future as FBI director.

“A few moments later, the President said, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,'” the statement reads.

“I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence.”

When Trump returned to the top at the end of the dinner, Comey only promised “honesty.”

Comey also detailed his version of a February 14 meeting, where he says Trump asked him to drop any investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn after dismissing other advisers, as well as the attorney general, from the Oval Office.

In Comey’s statement, he details Trump’s alleged closed-door efforts to get him to look the other way.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” Trump said, according to the prepared statement from Comey.

“I had understood the President to be requesting that we drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December,” the statement said. “I did not understand the President to be talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign. I could be wrong, but I took him to be focusing on what had just happened with Flynn’s departure and the controversy around his account of his phone calls. Regardless, it was very concerning, given the FBI’s role as an independent investigative agency.”

Shortly after his February 14 meeting with Trump, however, Comey had an in-person meeting with Sessions and “implore[d] the Attorney General to prevent any future direct communication between the President and me.”

Comey also said that when he mentioned to Sessions that he thought it was “inappropriate” for the president to dismiss the AG from the room but keep the FBI director behind, Sessions “did not reply.”

During the interactions, Comey assured Trump three times that he was not “personally” the subject of a counter-intelligence investigation, a fact that Trump allegedly requested he “get out,” according to Comey’s prepared remarks.

But Comey writes, “I did not tell the President that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change.”

Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee beginning at 10 a.m. ET today.