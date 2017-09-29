After criticism, President Trump lifts Jones Act restrictions on shipping aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

(Via ABC News)

President Trump has authorized that shipping restrictions be waived “immediately” for Puerto Rico, which was ravaged by Hurricane Maria last week, amid criticism that aid has been slow to get to the disaster area.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced the waiver of Jones Act, which is intended to expedite the delivery of needed relief supplies to Puerto Rico, in a tweet on Thursday morning.

The Jones Act is a century-old law that requires all goods shipped between U.S. ports be carried on U.S. owned-and-operated ships and has been central to the criticism around the pace of the response to the crisis in Puerto Rico.

Thousands of shipping containers full of essentials like food and water are at the port in Puerto Rico, but the challenge is how to distribute those goods to residents trying to survive after Hurricane Maria. Vehicles, clear roads and fuel are in short supply. A shipping company exec on site said, “There’s no way we can move this cargo without trucks and there’s no way trucks can move this cargo without diesel.”

The US Navy Hospital Ship comfort is expected to set out from Norfolk, Virginia to Puerto Rico Friday.