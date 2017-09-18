Demonstrators turn out for third night of protests over St. Louis ex-cop’s acquittal

(Via ABC News)

St. Louis faced a third night of protests Sunday, with more protests expected for Monday morning’s rush hour.

Violent demonstrations were sparked over the weekend after a judge’s decision Friday to acquit white police officer in the 2011 killing of a black man. More than 40 people had been arrested by early evening Sunday and nearly a dozen officers injured this weekend.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson found Jason Stockley, 36, not guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. On December 20, 2011, the then-police officer shot 24-year-old Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase and crash.

The protests have been peaceful during the day. But at night, the majority of these demonstrators go home and police say a small group of trouble makers moves in. Store fronts in the popular shopping district have been vandalized, windows broken out. Even the mayor’s house vandalized with paint and attacked with rocks.

Protest participants were united in their reason for demonstrating: To use Smith’s death as a catalyst to raise awareness of the tenuous relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

“I don’t think racism is going to change in America until people get uncomfortable,” protest organizer Kayla Reed of the St. Louis Action Council told The Associated Press.

Susanna Prins, a white woman who carried a sign that read “White silence is violence,” chimed in, “Not saying or doing anything makes you complicit in the brutalization of our friends and neighbors.”