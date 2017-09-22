Doctors, insurance companies and patient groups slam Graham-Cassidy; blue states would lose the most funding under plan

(Via ABC News)

Insurance companies, doctors, patients, hospitals and other patient-provider groups are rallying together against the Graham-Cassidy plan, saying it could result in millions losing access to affordable health care and coverage.

It’s not often you see these interest groups align, but the latest Republican repeal-and-replace effort has done just that.

The effort led by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., works by eliminating the individual and employer mandates, halting Medicaid expansion and redistributing those funds that would have been used for Medicaid to states in the form of block grants.

Republicans say this gives states flexibility to design coverage plans that fit their constituent’s needs, but groups opposed are concerned about loss of Medicaid coverage and how the law might affect people with pre-existing conditions. While people with pre-existing conditions cannot be denied coverage by law, states could allow insurers to charge higher premiums for people with pre-existing conditions.

Groups like the American Medical Association, which represents the nation’s doctors, and the American Health Insurance Programs, representing big insurers like Anthem and Humana, along with patient advocacy groups, including the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association have joined a growing list of organizations opposed to the Graham-Cassidy bill.

The AARP is asking members to call their lawmakers, saying it will harm the nation’s elderly. AARP released a study saying that Graham-Cassidy would mean big premium increases for older Americans, and would “decrease coverage and undermine pre-existing condition protections.”

The American Medical Association said that the Graham-Cassidy bill violates the Hippocratic Oath taken by all doctors, “first do no harm.”

The National Association of Medicaid Directors released a statement saying that they’re “strong proponents of state innovation,” but they said that reforms need to be done with careful consideration and “not rushed through without proper deliberation.”

Meanwhile, a new analysis finds that blue states could lose a significant amount of federal funding for health care under the Graham-Cassidy bill.

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that if Graham-Cassidy becomes law, the federal government will spend $160 billion less from 2020 to 2026 to expand health insurance coverage, and 35 states plus the District of Columbia will face losses in federal funding.

New York, for example, stands to lose 35 percent of the money it currently receives from the federal government to subsidize health insurance and pay for Medicaid.

But Mississippi, the report estimates, could see a whopping 148 percent gain in federal funding under Graham-Cassidy. States that would see the largest increases in funding are states that chose not to expand Medicaid coverage under Obamacare.

Nonexpansion states, according to Kaiser, could gain a total of $73 billion, while Medicaid expansion states could lose $180 billion.

Next week the Senate will vote on Graham-Cassidy, and all eyes are on three senators who could decide its fate: Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Susan Collins, R-Maine; and John McCain, R-Ariz. Under the legislation, Alaska and Arizona would face moderate losses in federal funding, while Maine, which did not expand Medicaid, would gain 8 percent in federal funding.

The five biggest losers in federal funding, percentagewise: New York (–35 percent), Oregon (–32 percent), Connecticut (–31 percent), Vermont (–31 percent) and Minnesota (–30 percent).

The biggest winners: Mississippi (148 percent), Texas (75 percent), Kansas (61 percent), Georgia (46 percent) and South Dakota (45 percent).

The large unknown that remains is what would happen in 2026, when block grants would end under Graham-Cassidy. Kaiser notes that if that block grants aren’t renewed, funding would decrease by $240 billion in 2027 alone.

“Graham-Cassidy would be the biggest evolution of federal money and responsibility to states ever,” said Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Foundation. “So until this passes, there’s just no way to know what kinds of changes people face, because it will be different in every state.”