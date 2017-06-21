Explosion at Brussels train station considered terrorist attack: Belgian federal prosecutor

(Via ABC News)

An explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, that prompted the station to be evacuated but left no victims injured, is considered a terrorist attack, according to the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office.

One suspect was shot by the military after the explosion at Brussels Central Station, a senior Belgian law enforcement official told ABC News. A spokesman for the Belgian federal police said the suspected attacker is dead.

No one else was injured in the explosion, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time, Belgian Federal Prosecutor Eric Van Der Sypt added. Van Der Sypt said the identity of the suspect is not known.

Belgian officials told ABC News that authorities are investigating whether the suspect had an explosive device or devices, potentially a suicide vest or a bag or suitcase.

When asked if there were other suspects, Van Der Sypt said he would not comment.

It’s the third terror incident in as many days in Europe.