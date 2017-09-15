Explosion in London subway treated as terrorist attack

(Via ABC News)

An explosion rocked the London subway during the morning rush Friday in what is being treated as a terrorist attack. The incident injured 18 commuters as the train pulled into the Parsons Green subway station just after 8 a.m. local time.

Scotland Yard investigators say the attack was caused by an IED, or improvised explosive device. They say the injured suffered burns from the detonation. None of the injuries are believed to serious or life-threatening.

“The tube had just pulled into the station, and as the doors were opening there was a loud explosion and ball of flame which moved along the corridor of the train just where I was,” eyewitness Martin Abams, who was riding in the subway car at the time, told ABC News. “I looked back and saw a bit of confusion with people rushing to get off the train. I saw a blue bag, with some smoke, and flames, which appeared to be coming out of the bag.”

Police say the improvised explosive device did not fully explode.

Abams told ABC News that there was a minor explosion, which caused predominantly minor facial and burn injuries. He said the train had just arrived at the station and the doors had just opened when the explosion happened.

“I got off the train onto the platform [after the explosion],” Abams said. “There were a number of people with singed hair and what appeared to be facial burns. I then went back onto the carriage to see if there were any casualties, but there were no casualties at all on the train. Everybody appeared to get off. There was nobody laying on the platform floor. I assessed that there were no serious casualties at that time. “There was just the heat, the fireball and the noise, but no concussion as such.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to hold an emergency cabinet meeting at 1 p.m. local time. London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement condemning those who would perpetrate such an incident.

“Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life,” Khan said. “As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.”