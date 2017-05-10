(Via ABC News)

FBI Director James Comey has been fired, according to the White House.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office,” the White House statement reads.

“President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” the statement continues.

Comey’s termination was read to him over the phone while he was traveling for the bureau in Los Angeles, two FBI sources told ABC News. A separate FBI official told ABC News that Comey first learned of his firing by seeing news reports on TV. The official said Comey was “surprised, really surprised” and was “caught flat-footed.”

In addition to a statement, the White House released the letter that Trump wrote directly to Comey dismissing him at the recommendation of the attorney general and the deputy attorney general, “effective immediately.”

While testifying in front of the House Committee on Intelligence on March 20, 2017, Comey took the rare step of confirming the FBI was investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election and “any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

Attorney General Sessions’ letter to the president also was released, in which he states that he has “concluded that a fresh start is needed at the leadership of the FBI.”

The letter from Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein credits Comey with being “an articulate and persuasive public speaker about leadership” but goes on to note that he “cannot defend the Director’s handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton‘s emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken.”

The acting FBI director is Andrew McCabe, who was Comey’s deputy prior to his firing. The attorney general will likely name an interim FBI director in the coming days amid the search for a permanent replacement.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, was one of the first politicians outside of the White House to release a statement. Graham acknowledged that it “was a difficult decision for all concerned” and said that he appreciates Comey’s public service.

“Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well. I encourage the president to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation’s interests,” Graham’s statement concluded.

But Democrats raised questions about Comey’s firing in the middle of an on-going counterintelligence investigation into Russian election meddling and allegations of connections to the Trump campaign. “Firing of #Comey compromises investigation of White House ties to Russians – no doubt now special prosecutor is necessary,” tweeted Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal. And Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen wrote, “Firing Comey has the foul stench of an attempt to stop an ongoing investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”