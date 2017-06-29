FBI interviews employees of Russian software firm raising security concerns in US

(Via ABC News)

Pressing ahead with a long-running investigation of a Russian software company whose products are used widely across the United States, including its anti-virus software, the FBI on Tuesday interviewed several employees of the firm, Kaspersky Lab, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The FBI has recently been taking new steps to assess Kaspersky Lab’s relationship with Russian intelligence services. Current and former U.S. officials worry that state-sponsored hackers could try to exploit Kaspersky Lab’s anti-virus software to steal and manipulate users’ files, read private emails or attack critical infrastructure in the United States — and they point to Kaspersky Lab executives with previous ties to Russian intelligence and military agencies.

For years, such concerns have been communicated only behind closed doors and in secret memos. But the issue was brought into public view in recent months by key members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who began asking questions about Kaspersky Lab during open hearings on worldwide threats.

Speaking about Kaspersky Lab during a Senate hearing several weeks ago, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said: “We are very much concerned about this, very much concerned about the security of our country.”

Kaspersky has repeatedly insisted it poses no threat to U.S. customers and would never allow itself to be used as a tool of the Russian government.

The FBI and other agencies in the U.S. intelligence community have yet to publicly present any evidence connecting company executives with Russian security services.

Products from Kaspersky Lab are embedded in homes, businesses and government systems throughout the United States. An ABC News investigation found that, largely through outside vendors, Kaspersky Lab software has been procured by such federal agencies as the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and even some segments of the Department of Defense.