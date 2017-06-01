Flynn and Trump lawyer subpoenaed over Russia investigation

(Via ABC News)

The House intelligence committee approved subpoenas for two individuals as a part of the ongoing investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election: former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump‘s attorney, Michael Cohen.

The subpoenas require both Flynn and Cohen to testify before the committee, as well as turn over personal documents and business records.

“We hope and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation,” Reps. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, and Adam Schiff, D-California, said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead.”

Both Flynn and Cohen have resisted the committee’s requests for their testimony.

Organizations associated with Flynn and Cohen — Flynn Intel Group LLC and Cohen & Associates — were issued subpoenas as investigators believe business entities are not afforded Fifth Amendment protections.

There were seven subpoenas related to the investigation issued today in total: four on the Russia probe and three related to unmasking requests. All of the subpoenas were signed by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

The subpoenas related to the committee’s unmasking investigation were issued by Nunes alone. While Nunes has recused himself from the Russia investigation due to his handling of classified information, he has not recused himself from the unmasking probe.

Two congressional sources say the three subpoenas for the unmasking investigation are for the FBI, CIA, and NSA in order to obtain information on unmasking requests made by former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power, former national security adviser Susan Rice and former CIA director John Brennan.

The action to issue the unmasking subpoenas “would have been taken without the Minority’s agreement. Any prior requests for information would have been undertaken without the Minority’s knowledge,” a senior Democratic intelligence committee aide told ABC News.