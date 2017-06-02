Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before Congress June 8

(Via ABC News)

Former FBI Director James Comey is headed to Capitol Hill next week to share details of his conversations with President Donald Trump as part of the Senate’s Russia probe.

Comey will testify next Thursday, June 8, before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, including any coordination between Trump campaign associates and the Russian government.

The Senate’s main interest in Comey concerns the nature of his encounters with Trump and whether Comey took contemporaneous notes of their meetings.

One such memo reportedly written by Comey, leaked after his firing on May 9, detailed a conversation between him and the president in which Trump said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” referring to the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign as Trump’s national security adviser on Feb. 13 after misleading Vice President Mike Pence and others about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Comey’s public hearing is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. ET on June 8, with a closed-door session in the afternoon.