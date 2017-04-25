Government shutdown looms over budget

(Via ABC News)

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have until midnight on Friday to come to an agreement on a budget and prevent a government shutdown. Republicans will need at least a few Democrats on board with their plan in order to pass it. The president’s push to include funding for a border wall in a must-pass spending bill is the major sticking point. The president wants the American taxpayers to fund his border wall, at least at first. But for Democrats, funding the wall is a non-starter.

“Our negotiations have been going great and if the president wouldn’t throw this monkey wrench called the border wall into it, we’d come to an agreement by Friday and the government would be funded,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

“We have said from the get go that the wall will blow up the negotiations. I am not the only one who says it. Many Republicans have said this same thing. Not a single Republican who’s on the border supports the border wall. Senate or House,” he added.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wouldn’t guarantee there would be no shutdown. “I can’t guarantee,” he said, but added, “I think that the work that Director [Office of Management and Budget Mick] Mulvaney and others have made in these negotiations has been very positive, they feel very confident that that won’t happen.”

He also said Trump’s request for taxpayers to fund construction of a border wall isn’t a backtrack on his campaign promise to have Mexico fund it. “In order to get the ball rolling, on border security and the wall, that he was going to have to use the current appropriations process, but that he would make sure that that promise would be kept – as far as the payment of it,” he said.