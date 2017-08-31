Harvey: Thousands await rescue as estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes destroyed in Houston area

(Via ABC News)

Thousands of people likely remain stranded, and an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes have been destroyed in the Houston area as Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical depression, continued to batter the Gulf Coast with torrential rains, flooding and strong winds on Wednesday, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said.

Harvey made its third landfall, just west of Cameron, Louisiana, Wednesday at 4 a.m. Central Time, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. As of 8 p.m. ET, the slow-moving storm had picked up some speed, moving northeast at 20 mph, with its center was about 10 miles from Lake Charles, Louisiana southwest of Alexandria, Louisiana.

Before that, it battered the Beaumont-Port Arthur area in southeastern Texas, dumping more than 2 feet of rain in some parts. By Wednesday evening, the storm had weakened from a tropical storm to a tropical depression.

“We have people who are on the second floor of their homes. They’re riding it out, and they’re waiting for the waters to go down,” Emmett, who is also the director of Texas’ Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in an interview Wednesday with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America.

“We’ve got probably [30,000] to 40,000 homes that have been destroyed,” Emmett added.

Power outages in the Houston area are down to 75,000, but 32,000 of those outages are inaccessible to crews, officials said Wednesday.

The brunt of the storm’s impact has begun to shift to western and northern Louisiana. Now, for Harris County, “the biggest challenge is going to get people back in their homes,” Emmett said. “We’ve got to get those people back into their normal lives as soon as possible.”

The Houston Airport System announced that it has lifted restrictions on commercial operations. On Saturday, Southwest Airlines will ramp up the number of flights, according to the airport system.

A curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. was effect in Houston Wednesday for the second night in a row. No arrests were made during Tuesday night’s curfew, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department said at the press conference.

The Houston Fire Department has received about 15,000 calls for assistance, a spokesperson said Wednesday evening. The fire department will begin recovery operations in certain areas and conduct door-to-door checks of accessible homes that got more than 3 feet of water, the spokesperson said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said 911 calls for water rescues were down to about 40 an hour as of Wednesday morning. Still, the Coast Guard was taking more than 1,000 calls per hour from people needing rescue.

The Navy is sending two ships — the USS Kearsarge and the USS Oak Hill — to the Gulf of Mexico to help with storm relief efforts, it announced Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Texas Thursday.