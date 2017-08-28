Harvey: “Unprecedented” flooding ‘beyond anything experienced’ inundates Houston area, kills at least 3

(Via ABC News)

Houston is being inundated with “unprecedented” devastating flooding after ferocious Hurricane Harvey set in over southeast Texas this weekend, dumping torrential rain on the city, with no end in sight.

ABC News meteorologists are forecasting historic rainfall totals up to 50 inches by Wednesday.

Heavy rain bands were expected to continue to move in over Houston overnight Sunday, which will continue the catastrophic and life-threatening flash-flood emergency in the area.

The flooding comes after the hurricane left at least three people dead after it bashed the Texas coast. Buildings and parts of communities are submerged and, in Houston, there were more than 1,000 calls for rescues and people were forced to their rooftops.

One death was confirmed Sunday by Mayor Bobby Hocking of La Marque, Texas, about 38 miles southeast from Houston on the Gulf Coast. The body of a 52-year-old man was found at a Walmart there on Interstate-45.

“At this time it is unknown if the subject passed away from health conditions or due to drowning, there was high water in the area of Walmart last night,” the La Marque Police Department said in a statement.

Another person who died was in Houston, after a woman was “swept away,” according to Art Acevedo, Houston’s chief of police.

“Sadly, we have lost one female member of our community who encountered floodwaters in her vehicle, got out and was swept away,” Acevedo said.

Officials said another person died in the coastal city of Rockport.

The National Hurricane Center said at least 50 inches of rain has fallen in some areas, and one meteorologist estimated that upward of 340 billion gallons of rainfall inundated the area.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog of ABC Houston station KTRK-TV estimates that 340-370 billion gallons of rainwater have fallen so far, which exceeds other major flooding events that have affected the region in recent years by over one hundred billion gallons.

“This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced,” the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted Sunday morning.

President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Sunday afternoon.

“We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know,” she said in a statement.

Sanders added, “We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers.”