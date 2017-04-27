House Freedom Caucus backs amended GOP health care bill

(Via ABC News)

The conservative House Freedom Caucus, which stymied recent efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare last month, announced Wednesday that it is backing the GOP health care bill with the inclusion of a new amendment.

The amendment, proposed by moderate Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., will make essential health benefits — requiring plans to cover things like prescription drugs or maternity care – the federal standard but offer limited waivers to states that want to handle things differently and can prove that their approach will lower the cost of health care or increase coverage. So long as states can create and fund a high-risk coverage pool for affected consumers, they can apply for limited waivers from the community rating provision of the Affordable Care Act, which requires insurers to cover those with pre-existing conditions.

“While the revised version still does not fully repeal Obamacare, we are prepared to support it to keep our promise to the American people to lower healthcare costs,” a statement from a statement from the House Freedom Caucus read.

Even if all House Freedom Caucus members are on board, GOP leaders will still need to the support from moderate Republicans.

Some moderates who previously planned to vote yes on the initial bill – including Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Rep. Mike Coffman of Colorado – now say they are undecided.