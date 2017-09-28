House Oversight Committee opens investigation into Trump administration travel

(Via ABC News)

The House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into federal agency travel, following a series of reports of Trump cabinet secretaries using government and private aircraft for official and personal travel.

Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, and Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, have asked the White House and 24 federal agencies for an accounting of all senior administration official travel since the inauguration – including passenger names, destinations, explanations and cost of all government-owned and private aircraft travel.

The committee has asked the White House and agencies to produce the requested information by Tuesday, October 10.

Several Trump administration officials have come under fire for air travel in recent weeks.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has come under fire for using a government plane for an August flight to Washington from New York City, after a meeting with the president in Trump Tower, as well as a request to use a government jet to fly to Europe for his honeymoon that was eventually withdrawn.

Mnuchin has defended his use of government aircraft, which also includes a trip to Fort Knox in Kentucky during the solar eclipse.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price also has been criticized for his use of private jets to travel for government business. The trips, first reported by Politico last week, included round trip flights to Philadelphia from Washington – a trip that cost thousands of dollars and could have also been made by train or commercial flight.

President Donald Trump said he is “not happy” with Price, as revelations continue to emerge about his use of private planes for government travel.

“I will tell you, personally, I’m not happy about it,” Trump told reporters Wednesday outside the White House as he prepared to depart for a trip to Indiana.

“I’m going to look at it. I’m not happy about it, and I will let him know it,” Trump continued.

Asked if he will fire Price, Trump responded, “We’ll see.”

Price has taken as many as 24 private flights in the past few months, costing the government an estimated $300,000. The HHS Office of Inspector General said last week that it has opened an investigation into his travel.

With the request, the House panel, which has a broad mandate of oversight over the entire federal government and has subpoena power, has opened the most expansive investigation into Trump administration official travel to date. Several inspectors general are investigating the travel of individual Cabinet officials.

The investigation is also one of the first bipartisan efforts from the committee since Gowdy became chairman in June, following the resignation of former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, from Congress.

Earlier this week, Gowdy and Cummings wrote to the White House and other federal agencies requesting details of administration officials’ use of private email and messaging systems.