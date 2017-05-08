House Republicans face voters in home districts angry over health care bill; Ryan not worried about voter backlash

(Via ABC News)

Lawmakers have been getting an earful from constituents over proposed changes to the health care law.

Rep. Tom Reed of New York, who was among the Republican members of Congress to vote for a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, held a string of hometown forums on Saturday where he was lambasted by crowds of angry voters and signs that read, “GOP Disaster” and “Why do you want to kill my daughter?”

Reed, whose district in upstate New York includes the cities of Ithaca and Corning, held three town hall meetings where the overwhelming majority of attendees had questions about health care. The congressman was met with boos and jeers throughout the forums, with people repeatedly chanting “Shame!” and “Vote him out!”

Idaho Republican congressman Rep. Raúl R. Labrador, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus is facing criticism for a comment about the health care bill that he made at a town hall in his district Friday.

A video posted on YouTube shows the Republican congressman responding to a woman who suggested that people die from a lack of access to health care.

“That line is so indefensible,” Labrador said. “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”

Wisconsin’s Republican governor, Scott Walker, got into a heated exchange with a Democratic county official in his state over the House bill at an event Friday to promote tourism.

A video of the exchange shows Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson approaching the governor as he was about to speak with reporters. Nelson claimed that 300,000 people in northeast Wisconsin could lose their insurance if the American Health Care Act becomes law.

“This is a big deal. Three hundred thousand people in Northeast Wisconsin,” Nelson told the governor.

“If you want to run for Congress, you had your chance,” Walker said, repeating essentially the same reply several times during their exchange.

But House Speaker Paul Ryan said he isn’t worried about the possibility of Republicans losing congressional seats in the 2018 midterm elections in a voter backlash to the bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

“We’re keeping our word” on repealing Obamacare, Ryan told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on This Week Sunday.

“People expect their elected leaders, if they run and campaign on doing something, they expect them to do that. And that’s what we’re doing.”

In contrast, the House’s Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi, told her Republican colleagues ahead of the vote on the bill Thursday that approving the legislation would put their seats at risk.

“You have every provision of this bill tattooed on your forehead. You will glow in the dark on this one,” Pelosi said. “So don’t walk the plank.”