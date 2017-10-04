Hurricane Maria death toll jumps to 34 in Puerto Rico

(Via ABC News)

The death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria has risen to 34, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced Tuesday evening.

Prior to Tuesday, the number of storm-related deaths on the island stood at 16.

Many of the 3 million American citizens who live on the island are still without water, electricity and cell service after Maria struck as a powerful Category 4 storm on September 20, devastating the island and its structures.

In the aftermath of the storm, President Donald Trump clashed with Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, writing on Twitter that she displayed “such poor leadership” because she was “not able to get” workers to help in relief efforts.

Cruz and Trump met Tuesday during Trump’s visit to the storm-ravaged island.

“It’s all about saving lives, it’s not about politics,” Cruz said to Trump as they shook hands following a briefing earlier today.

As Trump attended briefings on relief efforts, he noted that Puerto Rico’s officials “can be proud” of the relatively low death toll on the island compared to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Trump specifically commented during the briefing on the high cost of rebuilding the island and restoring its infrastructure following the storm.

“I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack,” said Trump. “Because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico and that’s fine. We saved a lot of lives.”

Cruz characterized the president as having a “lack of sensibility” in an interview with CNN Tuesday afternoon. She later told the network that she felt the most productive part of the meeting came after Trump spoke when she was among a group that met with White House staffers.

“I truly believe that they finally saw the connection, or the disconnect, between what they were hearing on the one hand and the reality of what is happening on the ground,” the mayor said.

Rossello responded to Trump’s comments on Katrina, saying he believes the president understands the level of devastation after he took part in a flyover on the island.

Aboard Air Force One as he traveled back to Washington, Trump told reporters he heard no criticism during the visit and described the day as “terrific” and “great.”

“They were so thankful for what we’ve done,” he said. “We only heard ‘thank yous’ from the people of Puerto Rico…. I enjoyed very much being with them.”

The island is still grappling with the damage caused by the storm. Only 47 percent of the island’s water customers have access to potable water, and 95 percent of Puerto Rico is still without power, according to the office of the governor.