ISIS claims deadly attacks on Iran parliament, shrine

(Via ABC News)

ISIS claimed responsibility for twin attacks in Iran’s capital on Wednesday, one at the country’s parliament building and another at the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the IslamicRepublic of Iran.

According to The Associated Press and local media, at least 12 people were killed in the attacks and dozens were injured. Four of the assailants died in the hours-long siege at the legislature, where parliament had been in session.

The attacks began mid-morning when gunmen stormed the parliament building in Tehran. One of the assailants later blew himself up inside, according to a statement issued by Iran’s state news agency, IRNA.

Tehran’s police chief Hossein Sajedinia said five people have been arrested in connection to the attacks, according to Iran’s semi-official ISNA News Agency.

An ABC News reporter in Tehran said he heard gunfire Wednesday afternoon, and shops in the area remained shuttered.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency later reported that the stand-off had ended with four of the attackers dead.

A suicide bomber and other attackers also targeted the shrine of Khomein, located just outside the capital. A security guard was killed in the attack and one of the assailants was killed by security guards. A woman was also arrested, according to Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB.

Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari told IRIB the male attackers wore women’s attire.

Through its Amaq News Agency, ISIS claimed its fighters were behind the twin attacks, which would be the terror group’s first within Iranian territory.