ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack

(Via ABC News)

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed seven people in London on Saturday night.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, the Islamic State’s official Amaq News Agency posted a message on Telegram on Sunday claiming that Saturday’s vehicle and stabbing attack was carried out by ISIS fighters.

“Security source to ‘Amaq Agency: A detachment of Islamic State fighters carried out the London attacks yesterday,” the message reads.

Counterterrorism sources tell ABC News there is evidence suggesting the three terrorists who carried out the attack might have been waiting to strike for several months.

The trigger may have been ISIS message posted on Saturday that called on followers to use vehicles, guns and knives to “kill the civilians of the crusaders” during the holy month of Ramadan.

Police moved quickly into a working-class neighborhood in East London Sunday and arrested 12 people, many of them connected to the dead terrorist who wore a fake bomb vest during the attack. It was a strategy likely intended not only to cause panic but also to guarantee and police response that would lead to martyrdom.

Neighbors today told ABC News the dead terrorist was a man of Pakistani descent, the father of a toddler, with his wife expecting. Others said he was known for radical views and that he recently complained that his local mosque was not devout enough.

Police say they already know a lot about the plot and the plotters and the ongoing investigation is focused on uncovering any potential network that could have aided the terrorists in their attack.

“Work is ongoing to understand more about them, about their connections and about whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else,” said Mark Rowley, a senior officer in London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

So far, investigators do not see a connection between this attack and the vehicle attack in March on the Westminster bridge in London or the bomb attack two weeks ago in Manchester, but this cluster of seemingly independents suggests a broader movement that has been building for some time.