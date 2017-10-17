Key moments from President Trump’s wide-ranging press conference with Mitch McConnell

(Via ABC News)

In a wide-ranging, impromptu press conference from the White House Rose Garden Monday, President Donald Trump — joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — addressed a number of his administration’s current goals as well as ongoing controversies.

For over 30 minutes, Trump touched on the rumors of his rocky relationship with fellow Republicans, his action to halt Obamacare subsidy payments, the response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the nation’s opioid epidemic, his former rival Hillary Clinton, the NFL national anthem protests and the ambush on U.S. soldiers in Niger, among other issues.

Trump and McConnell ate lunch together with Vice President Mike Pence at the White House earlier in the day, but the press conference was not listed on his daily schedule.

Trump claimed that his relationship with McConnell is “outstanding,” a refutation of reports ranging back to the summer that documented growing frustrations between the two powerful Republicans.

Trump said that next week, his administration plans on declaring a national emergency to combat the opioid epidemic.

Trump said he watched a special investigation by 60 Minutes and The Washington Post that examined Congress’ role in the exacerbating the opioid crisis. The investigation pointed a finger at Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa., as spearheadeding efforts to pass a bill that makes it harder for the Drug Enforcement Agency to halt suspicious shipments of drugs. Marino is currently the Trump administration’s nominee to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy. After viewing the report, Trump says he will be reconsidering his nomination.

Last week, Trump made two major announcements about the Affordable Care Act — his plans not to continue funding cost sharing reduction (CSR) payments, which help insurance companies pay for subsidies that benefit the poor, and his executive order that would pave the way for association health plans and expand short term limited duration plans.

“I want to get health care that’s much more affordable and much better health care, and that’s what we’re doing,” Trump said.

Trump added that he and McConnell are working on a complete repeal and replace.