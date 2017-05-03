Key Republican opposes health bill because of pre-existing conditions coverage

(Via ABC News)

Vice President Mike Pence was back on Capitol Hill Tuesday meeting with Republican lawmakers, trying to secure enough votes to get health care reform through the House of Representatives, on a day when a top House Republican announced his opposition to the GOP bill, citing concerns about pre-existing conditions.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Michigan, the former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee with jurisdiction over health care, told a Michigan radio station Tuesday morning that he won’t be voting for the bill.

“I’ve supported the practice of not allowing pre-existing illnesses to be discriminated against from the very get go,” Upton said. “This amendment torpedoes that.”

The new amendment to the GOP health care bill would keep pre-existing conditions protections in place, but would allow states to seek waivers for an Obamacare mandate that prevents insurers from charging consumers with pre-existing conditions more for health insurance.

According to ABC News’ whip count, at least 21 Republicans are opposed to the amended health care bill, putting the GOP on the verge of losing a potential vote.

Even more Republicans remain undecided on the measure, including Rep. Ed Royce, R-California, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-New Jersey, the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Another leadership ally, Rep. Billy Long, R-Missouri, who was also a vocal Trump supporter during the campaign, came out against the measure — even after spending 30 minutes on the phone with President Trump on Monday.

House Democrats are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday in opposition of the Republican plan.